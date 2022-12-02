(Bloomberg) -- Turkish opposition lawmakers walked out of a presentation by Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu after he refused to explain the cost to the bank of a state guarantee against depreciation of lira savings.

“We’re worried the central bank might try accounting tricks like it did at the end of 2021,” Durmus Yilmaz, a lawmaker with the opposition Iyi Party and a former central bank governor, said at the parliamentary commission on Friday, without elaborating.

Yilmaz was the first to leave, followed by others from the Iyi Party, CHP and HDP. Only lawmakers from the ruling AKP and its MHP allies stayed. The governor didn’t react to the protest.

“The foreign currency-protected account program should be seen as mini FX auctions and is supporting central bank FX reserves,” Kavcioglu said.

The government introduced so-called FX-protected deposit accounts during the lira’s meltdown almost a year ago. The program, which helped stabilize the currency, promises a state-backed return on lira deposits that matches or beats any decline against the US dollar. The accounts now represent 34% of all lira deposits in the country.

The central bank hasn’t announced how much it’s paid to account holders since the beginning of the program.

“You need to tell us that what the exchange rates would be if the foreign exchange-protected account program wasn’t introduced,” Cemal Ozturk, a lawmaker with the ruling AKP, said after the opposition left. “We expect a clear policy.”

