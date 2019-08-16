(Bloomberg) -- Oyak Group, a Turkish military pension fund with assets of more than $19 billion, is in exclusive talks to buy British Steel, which was put into compulsory liquidation earlier this year.

Oyak has two months to conduct a financial, legal and operational review of the U.K.’s second-biggest steelmaker, it said in an emailed statement on Friday. The fund, which co-owns steelmakers in Turkey, will hold negotiations with British Steel customers, suppliers, employees and labor unions, it said.

The U.K.’s Insolvency Service, which is overseeing the liquidation of British Steel, confirmed the talks with its preferred buyer, Ataer Holdings AS, a unit of Oyak. Ataer made an “acceptable” offer, it said.

British Steel was put into liquidation in May, just three years after being acquired by private equity firm Greybull Capital LLP for 1 pound. That put about 5,000 jobs at risk and would leave the U.K. with just one primary steelmaking site.

European steelmakers are struggling with contracting demand, surging costs and cheap imports, including from Turkey. British producers have also been hurt by uncertainty around Brexit, with some European Union customers concerned that tariffs could be imposed on shipments from the U.K.

The deal complements our “regional growth ambitions in the steel industry,” Oyak said. “The acquisition of British Steel under the Ataer umbrella is the first step.”

Government Support

The Guardian reported last week that Oyak offered 60 million to 70 million pounds ($73 million to $85 million) for British Steel, while the U.K. government considered a financial support package worth as much as 300 million pounds. Earlier this week, the newspaper said the Turkish firm might invest 900 million pounds to double production at British Steel’s key facility in Scunthorpe, England, which made it the frontrunner in the talks with the state.

“Government support will undoubtedly be critical to taking the process forward from here,” Gareth Stace, director general of U.K. Steel, the industry’s main lobby group, said in a statement. “The government must recognize the need to address the business environment in the U.K. which currently undermines our competitiveness.”

Ataer is the biggest shareholder of Turkey’s top steelmaker Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS, known as Erdemir, a key exporter to the European Union. The group also co-owns smaller maker Iskenderun Demir ve Celik AS.

Oyak said earlier this year that it plans to spend about $1 billion on expanding its steelmaking capacity in Turkey.

