(Bloomberg) -- Police detained 76 people after a mob attacked businesses run by Syrian refugees in Turkey’s capital, violence sparked by the death of a Turkish teenager in a knife fight days earlier.

The crowd chanted slogans, overturned cars and stormed shops belonging to Syrians late Wednesday in Ankara’s Altindag neighborhood, forcing the deployment of riot police. Officials said two suspects in the murder of Emirhan Yalcin, 18, have been arrested, without giving details.

Syrians who fled their country’s civil war have lived side by side in the area with local Turks for several years, some of the four million refugees who moved to Turkey to escape conflict.

But anti-immigrant sentiment has been rising nationwide, encouraged by some governing and opposition politicians seeking to gain an advantage from pitting locals against migrants at a time when the economy is struggling to produce jobs.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s communications director, Fahrettin Altun, last week warned the country wouldn’t become “a waiting room” for refugees after the U.S. advised Afghans who had worked for U.S. forces to go and wait in Turkey until they are given American visas.

