(Bloomberg) -- Turkish police found an explosive device under a vehicle that belongs to a police officer who was supposed to be on duty at a rally for President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Saturday morning, according to state-run TRT Haber.

The improvised explosive under the police officer’s personal vehicle was found in Mardin, a province in the southeast that’s more 125 miles (200 kilometers) away from the rally held in Siirt, the outlet said. The explosive was discovered before the police officer traveled to Siirt and was defused by bomb squads.

“As the defeats of the terrorist organization increase, who knows what more, what confessions, what treachery, what kind of meanness will be revealed,” Erdogan said at the rally. Turkey has been battling the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, in southeast Turkey for almost four decades.

An investigation is ongoing, TRT Haber said.

