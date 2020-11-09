(Bloomberg) --

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accepts the resignation of his son-in-law Berat Albayrak from his role as treasury and finance minister.

“At a time when even developed nations experienced serious economic hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic, along with regional and global political crises, our country suffered the minimum amount of damage during that critical time, thanks to Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak’s efforts, and our esteemed minister’s accomplishments were appreciated by the President,” the office of the presidency said in a Twitter statement.

Erdogan Son-in-Law Quits as Economy Czar, Spurs Lira Rally

Upon the president’s review, Albayrak’s “request to be excused from his duties has been accepted.”

Albayrak unexpectedly resigned as the country’s economy czar on Sunday, a day after the central bank governor was fired, igniting fresh political turmoil. The lira rallied the most in over two years following the resignation.

