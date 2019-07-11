(Bloomberg) -- Turkish government debt sales relative to repayments, or the so-called rollover ratio, have climbed to the highest level since at least 2003. Fiscal strain is on the rise amid an economic slowdown and a spending spree following back-to-back elections. Data through the end of June show the government has already tapped investors for 103.1 billion liras ($18.1 billion), 45% more than targeted, according to its borrowing strategy.

