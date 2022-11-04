(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s Capital Markets Board approved an initial public offering for the first time in three months, following changes in management and graft allegations against its former chief.

The board ratified solar power company Alfa Solar’s bid to raise about $29 million by selling shares on Borsa Istanbul, according to its bulletin published late Thursday. That marked the first such approval since Aug. 4.

As of early August, the Turkish IPO market was on course for a second boom year, with more than 30 small companies starting or completing IPOs.

Last month, Erdogan removed the regulator’s deputy chairman and one of its board members.

