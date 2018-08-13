(Bloomberg) -- Good morning Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your week started:

Turkish policy makers made their first move to bolster the financial system and investor confidence amid a plunge in lira Monday. The currency extended its decline in early trading. The lira briefly trimmed losses after the central bank statement but soon weakened further

U.K. house prices fell for a fifth month in a row in July, the longest stretch of declines since the financial crisis A separate report Monday showed that consumer spending fell last month and retailers are concerned Bank of England rate hikes will hit already-fragile consumer confidence

Donald Trump isn’t the first American president to rely on economic sanctions and tariffs to exert U.S. power, but he’s taking that approach to new heights against allies and adversaries from Turkey to North Korea Still, those U.S. trade conflicts are destroying growth and creating “new uncertainties,” warns the German economy minister

The Bank of Japan is undertaking some stealth tapering as it looks to further cut its purchases in exchange-traded funds

Finally, here’s how the world’s purchasing managers see the future, and here’s the Bloomberg Economics guide to the next recession

