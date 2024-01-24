(Bloomberg) -- Turkey has little room for further monetary tightening, said a senior ruling party official in charge of the economy, calling for additional measures beyond central bank policy to combat inflation.

“Fighting inflation only with monetary measures and contracting demand is not the best way,” said Nihat Zeybekci, a textile producer and former economy minister. “If you fight inflation with temporary measures, then it becomes sticky.”

Asked whether Turkey has room for additional hikes following seven consecutive increases in interest rates, he said: “There is, but not much.” Zeybekci spoke this week ahead of the central bank’s meeting on Thursday.

The message echoes the central bank’s guidance but also hints that worry about the economy is rising among officials ahead of local elections in March. The monetary authority quintupled rates since June and looked to cool demand as part of a broader policy overhaul following President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his AK Party’s strong showing in elections.

While Zeybekci sounded supportive of the current policy framework, he repeated that a bigger supply of goods is needed for a lasting victory over rampant price gains.

“If you do not provide increases in supply, you cannot simultaneously increase employment and growth,” said Zeybekci.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg unanimously predict the central bank will lift its key rate to 45% from 42.5% on Thursday. Policymakers expect inflation to peak at around 75% in the coming months before more than halving by the end of the year.

--With assistance from Selcan Hacaoglu.

