(Bloomberg) -- A Turkish lieutenant was killed in clashes with U.S.-backed Kurdish militant group YPG in the north of neighboring Syria, state media reported Saturday, citing a statement from the defense ministry.

Another officer was wounded when they came under fire from forces in the town of Tal Rifaat, after which Turkish howitzers hit the area, Anadolu news agency said.

The troops were on a mission in an area where the Turkish military -- NATO’S second largest after the U.S. -- previously conducted an operation called Olive Branch to root out members of Kurdish militia PYD and YPG. Ankara sees both groups as an extension of the Kurdish separatists group PKK, which is designated a terrorist organization by the U.S. and European Union.

Turkey has called on all allies to stop backing the Kurdish groups but the U.S. has said its collaboration with the militants against members of the Islamic State in Syria is temporary and tactical.

