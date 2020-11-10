(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s benchmark equities gauge is set for the highest close on record, tracking a global rally on promising coronavirus vaccine study and just days after the central bank governor’s ouster and the resignation of the country’s economy chief.

The Borsa Istanbul 100 Index gained 0.4% to 1235.84 points on Tuesday, set for an all-time high. The gauge has benefited from global investors shifting focus toward riskier assets, rising 7.2% last week.

The most recent push comes after the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan fired the central bank governor Murat Uysal over the weekend, followed by the unexpected resignation of Erdogan’s son-in-law, Turkey’s Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak.

Turkish stocks almost hit a fresh record in July, before the rally was hampered by the lira’s slump to successive lows. Foreign investors have sold $5.8 billion in Turkish equities this year, the most since at least 2005, according to central bank data. The surprise departures over the weekend fueled speculation of possible interest-rate increases, which sent the lira up more than 4% on Monday.

President Erdogan on Saturday fired Governor Uysal and appointed Naci Agbal, after the central bank’s attempts to increase borrowing costs through rate increases and back-door tightening failed to cap the depreciation in the country’s currency. The lira has lost about 28% against the dollar in 2020, a decline that has accelerated since the central bank held back from raising the cost of borrowing at its October meeting.

On Sunday, Albayrak unexpectedly resigned as the country’s economy czar, citing unspecified health reasons for his decision to step down as finance and treasury minister.

Turkish Airlines was the biggest contributor to the index’s gains on Tuesday, rising as much as 9.1%. Lira trimmed Monday’s advance, trading 2.4% lower at 8.2600 per U.S. dollar as of 10:44 a.m. in Istanbul.

