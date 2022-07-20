(Bloomberg) --

Turkish artillery strikes in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region of northern Iraq have left 8 people dead and 23 wounded, according to a statement from the government in Baghdad.

A resort in Barkh village in Dohuk province was hit at 1:50 p.m. local time, and all casualties are Iraqi tourists from outside the Kurdistan region, it said.

Iraq’s prime minister has ordered an investigation into the incident.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.