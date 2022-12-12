(Bloomberg) -- Turkey on Monday posted the smallest current-account gap in a year, with a surprisingly rapid surge in tourism revenues leading the improvement.

The deficit in the current account, the broadest measure of trade and investment, was $359 million in October, smaller than all the estimates in a Bloomberg survey, where the median prediction was for a gap of $1.6 billion.

Income from foreign tourists was $5.5 billion, the second highest monthly inflow on record, according to central bank data going back nearly four decades. Better tourism numbers in October than September are quite rare and served as the main driver of the improvement in the current-account gap, economist Haluk Burumcekci said.

The October print will likely provide a boost for the government as it faces criticism from exporters that the lira is becoming increasingly overvalued, eroding Turkish manufacturers’ competitiveness against foreign rivals. While the currency has remained relatively stable in recent months, it’s still the second worst performer among emerging market peers this year.

Its current level isn’t “too far away from the optimal point” and further depreciation could fuel consumer inflation, already running at over 80%, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati told Turkish newspaper NBE in an interview over the weekend.

Data Highlights

Official reserves rose $5.1 billion, the second biggest jump in 2022 after the $10.8 billion increase registered in August, after a Russian state company transferred funds to Turkey for the construction of a nuclear power plant.

Bank accounts set up by Russian tourists are also contributing to the current build up in Turkey’s foreign currency holdings, Nebati said ahead of Monday’s data.

Gross reserves have seen back-to-back peaks in recent weeks, increasing to $125 billion as of Dec. 2.

Net errors and omissions, usually referred to as capital movement of unknown origin, showed a monthly inflow of $660 million in October while portfolio investments recorded an inflow of $302 million.

