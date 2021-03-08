(Bloomberg) -- The chief executive of Turkey’s sovereign wealth fund is set to step down, according to people familiar with the matter, deepening a shakeup at top economic institutions that began with the resignation of the stock exchange head.

Zafer Sonmez will leave his post as the Turkey Wealth Fund CEO, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg, asking not to be identified as the decision isn’t yet public.

The wealth fund declined to comment. A spokesman for the Treasury and Finance Ministry wasn’t immediately available for comment.

The move follows Hakan Atilla’s decision Monday to leave his post at the helm of Borsa Istanbul. Both executives were appointed under Berat Albayrak, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s son-in-law, who ran Turkey’s economy as Treasury and Finance Minister for two years until his abrupt resignation in November.

Albayrak’s departure resulted in a limited reshuffle of Turkish policymakers but Monday’s resignation and Sonmez’s plans will mark a new series of high-profile changes at key financial organizations.

