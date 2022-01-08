(Bloomberg) -- Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov ordered to invent a way to extinguish a giant gas crater in the Karakum desert known as the “Gates of Hell”, RIA Novosti reports citing Turkmen state TV.

  • Natural gas has been burning for years in the Darwaza area, harming the environment and the health of the local population, Berdymukhamedov noted during the cabinet meeting, according to RIA
  • Turkmenistan is also losing valuable commodity which it could sell abroad
  • Berdymukhamedov ordered to bring in foreign experts to solving this problem if necessary
  • NOTE: “Gates of Hell” has burned gas continuously for more than 40 years since a drilling accident

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.