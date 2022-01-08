6h ago
Turkmen Leader Orders Way to Put Out the ‘Gates of Hell’: RIA
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov ordered to invent a way to extinguish a giant gas crater in the Karakum desert known as the “Gates of Hell”, RIA Novosti reports citing Turkmen state TV.
- Natural gas has been burning for years in the Darwaza area, harming the environment and the health of the local population, Berdymukhamedov noted during the cabinet meeting, according to RIA
- Turkmenistan is also losing valuable commodity which it could sell abroad
- Berdymukhamedov ordered to bring in foreign experts to solving this problem if necessary
- NOTE: “Gates of Hell” has burned gas continuously for more than 40 years since a drilling accident
