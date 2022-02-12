(Bloomberg) -- Turkmenistan plans to hold an early presidential election after authoritarian leader Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov indicated he’d step aside, Interfax reported.

The vote is set for March 12, the news service said, citing an election commission official.

Berdymukhamedov said Friday that he had made the “difficult decision” to pass on “the road to government leadership” to the younger generation. His current seven-year term is set to end in 2024, after he won almost 98% of the previous vote in the closed central Asian nation.

Berdymukhamedov was first elected president of gas-rich Turkmenistan 15 years ago after the death of former Communist Party boss Saparmurat Niyazov.

His son Serdar Berdymukhamedov, a deputy prime minister, is a potential successor, AP reported last year.

