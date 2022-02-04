(Bloomberg) -- Turks are putting their money into state-backed accounts designed to bolster confidence in the lira at the fastest rate since their December launch.

Deposits in so-called FX-protected accounts reached 290 billion liras ($21.4 billion) as of late Thursday, banking regulator chairman Mehmet Ali Akben said, up from the last official total of 209 billion a week earlier.

That works out to an average inflow of 11.6 billion liras per day, the highest yet, and comes as eligibility was expanded from retail investors to companies last month.

The product is meant to discourage savers from changing liras into foreign currency by guaranteeing to make up the difference if their lira holdings lose more from depreciation than they gain from banks’ interest rates.

The accounts were launched during a currency crisis last year that saw the lira lose more than half of its value against the dollar. They were touted by authorities as an alternative to rate increases, which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has resisted despite rampant inflation.

Turkish companies and households have historically sought hard currency as a hedge against lira losses and political turmoil. But they’ve trimmed their dollar and euro deposits by about $11 billion since the announcement of the facility, down from a record high of $239 billion in late December.

