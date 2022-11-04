(Bloomberg) -- Turks are increasingly relying on credit cards to buy staples as the fastest inflation in 24 years guts household budgets.

Credit-card purchases on food soared more than an annual 137% in August and spending in supermarkets and shopping malls increased 116%, according to the latest available data published by the Istanbul-based Interbank Card Center, which tracks card spending.

Read more: Turkish Inflation Tops 85% In Likely Peak for This Year

Inflation for food and non-alcoholic beverages -- which make up about a quarter of the consumer basket -- has gone up more than twofold since the end of last year and exceeded an annual 99% in October.

In total, consumers have racked up 364 billion liras (around $20 billion) in credit-card debt as of Oct. 28, nearly double the amount a year ago, figures compiled by Turkey’s banking watchdog show.

The soaring cost of everything from groceries to gasoline is forcing many Turks to use their credit cards to make ends meet. The central bank’s pursuit of an unconventional monetary policy has put even more pressure on consumer prices as Turkey’s national currency flounders following three rounds of interest-rate cuts.

Read more: Paying Down Credit Card Debt Is Beyond Means of Every Third Turk

While used as a crutch to sustain spending, credit cards are also effectively becoming an alternative to borrowing from banks at exorbitant rates, according to Cagdas Dogan, research director of Istanbul-based Tera Yatirim.

“Credit-card balances are rising fast on several factors, such as high consumer inflation, increased preference for installments, and customers choosing to only pay the minimum requirement, in other words, effectively borrowing from the banks at a very favorable 20% compounded annual cost,” Dogan said.

Annual inflation topped 85% last month, a surge the central bank says was mainly driven by food prices.

Alongside rate cuts that delivered 350 basis points of easing since August, the central bank has also set maximum limits on how much lenders can charge for credit-card spending. It’s also capped interest rates on overdue card payments.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.