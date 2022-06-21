(Bloomberg) -- Junk-rated automaker Renault SA is seeking to sell yen notes that may price at the highest coupon in the Samurai bond market since 2009.

Renault was marketing a three-year note at 3.5% on Tuesday, according to a person familiar with the matter. The last time an overseas borrower paid such a high interest rate in the domestic yen bond market was an offering of the same tenor and coupon from Hyundai Steel Co. more than thirteen years ago, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

The French carmaker is returning to the Samurai market at a volatile time, with Japanese investors conscious of heightened risks for overseas borrowers as both the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank flag aggressive rate hikes to tame inflation. Renault’s alliance with Japan’s Nissan Motor Co. has become more fraught in recent years, and it’s rare for junk-rated issuers to sell Samurai bonds.

A spokesperson for Renault declined to comment on the deal.

It would be the highest coupon that Renault has ever paid on such a yen note, and more than double what it paid to sell a similar debt security just a year ago, the data show. The company has speculative-grade ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings. It has a yen bond maturing next month which it sold in 2017 at a coupon of 0.5%.

The relative cost to sell yen corporate bonds climbed to its highest in two years earlier this month, according to a Bloomberg index, after investors increased bets that the Bank of Japan will have to change its ultra-loose monetary policy. Spreads have since tightened slightly.

