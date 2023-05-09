(Bloomberg) -- Turks living abroad have turned out in record numbers to vote in a closely contested election that’s galvanizing people across the political spectrum.

As of 10:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday, 1.76 million Turks had cast their ballots overseas or at border cross-points, representing roughly 54% of voters estimated to be registered abroad, the Supreme Election Council told Bloomberg. That compares with a turnout of about 50% in the general elections of 2018.

Voting for expatriate Turks began on April 27 and will end later on Tuesday while citizens at home will head to the polls this Sunday. Voting at border gates and airports will continue until all polls close on May 14.

The ballot pits Turkey’s longest-serving leader, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, against a mobilized opposition alliance that’s seeking to end his two-decade rule. Turkey is staging parliamentary elections at the same time.

The largest Turkish community outside the country resides in Western European nations including Germany. Most voters there are Turkish descendants of so-called guest workers — brought in as cheap labor starting in the 1950s — though the diaspora has also seen a large number of newcomers who chose to leave Turkey in recent years.

Facing the biggest ever threat to his power, Erdogan has looked for a boost from parts of the diaspora in Europe that’s historically backed the Turkish president and his ruling AK Party. Attitudes differ among Turks living in the US, who generally tend to lean toward Erdogan’s critics.

A unified opposition of six parties, led by Kemal Kilicdaroglu, has mounted a challenge after a cost-of-living crisis and the aftermath of devastating earthquakes in February harmed the prospects of Erdogan and his party. The Turkish president still appears to remain the country’s most popular politician.

