(Bloomberg) -- Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s government is closing in on a reform to shake up the country’s top court, which is dominated by judges appointed by the nationalist opposition during its eight-year rule.

The ruling coalition in Warsaw is planning to take steps this month involving changes to Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal, according to people familiar with the plan, who spoke on condition of anonymity. A second phase of the overhaul will include changes to the constitution, which would pose a challenge since the government lacks a sufficient majority.

But any plan may be blocked by President Andrzej Duda, an ally of the previous Law & Justice led government who last week referred Tusk’s 2024 budget to the tribunal as he raised doubts over its legality. He’s said he plans to send every piece of legislation approved by Tusk’s majority to the top court.

The political standoff threatens to upend a pledge by Tusk’s pro-European Union government to dismantled structures set up by Law & Justice rule, which came under EU scrutiny for eroding the independence of democratic institutions and Poland’s commitment to the rule of law.

“Certainly, the issue of the Constitutional Tribunal and its functioning must be resolved as soon as possible,” Maciej Berek, a Tusk ally and cabinet minister overseeing legislation, told Bloomberg. The court doesn’t “function as a constitutional body” and acts without a legal basis, he said.

The top court was at the center of the judicial overhaul by the Law & Justice government, which was criticized for increasing political sway over the judiciary. The body issued a 2020 verdict introducing a near-total ban on abortion, triggering nationwide protests.

A ruling a year later challenging the primacy of EU law in Poland prompted the European Commission to refer Poland in February 2023 to the European Court of Justice for violations of EU law by the top court.

