(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s Donald Tusk said the country could start to access blocked European Union aid as soon as in December if he’s able to form a governing coalition, putting the pressure on the president to speed up the handover of power after elections.

Tusk, a former European Council president, spoke after a series of informal talks in Brussels aimed at releasing more than €35 billion ($37 billion) in financing that was suspended due to concerns over democratic backsliding during eight years of nationalist rule.

Three pro-EU opposition parties won a parliamentary majority in Oct. 15 election and are working to form a ruling coalition. All of them tipped Tusk as Poland’s next prime minister. The incoming administration believes its rapprochement with Brussels will attract investors and help finance election pledges.

Poland’s zloty, whose outlook is closely tied with the incoming government’s ability to deliver EU funds, advanced 0.5% against the euro on Thursday — one of the leading performances among emerging-market currencies. Warsaw’s WIG20 stock index gained as much as 1.1%.

Tusk said that “practical, first steps” that his government plans to take should be enough for Warsaw to start receiving the funds. “If it’s my government, we’ll complete these steps very quickly so that the first payments can be made in December,” he told reporters in Brussels. He didn’t elaborate.

Whether the plan succeeds depends in part on President Andrzej Duda, an ally of the outgoing Law & Justice party. Duda said on Thursday he will convene parliament on Nov. 13, but didn’t reveal who he will designate as prime minister. A decision to allow the current one, Mateusz Morawiecki to seek parliament’s backing may delay the handover of power until the middle of December.

The next government needs to restore the independence of the judiciary in order for the EU to release the funds. The process will be arduous as president has veto powers over legislation, which the current opposition may struggle to overturn. But Tusk said gaining access to EU funds doesn’t depend on a lengthy legislative process.

“If the president acknowledges facts quickly and allows the government to be formed quickly, then I guarantee quick payments from the recovery fund,” Tusk said.

