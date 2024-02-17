(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s government is getting ready to move against central bank governor Adam Glapinski as its campaign to push allies of the previous administration from state institutions gathers momentum.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk has given the green light to attempts to place the governor in front of a special tribunal, which could suspend him and eventually force him out of his job, according to people familiar with the premier’s thinking. Glapinski has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

The legal case is zooming in on the central bank chief allegedly engaging in political partisanship in the run-up to October’s election, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the deliberations are private. The government will also argue that Glapinski misled the administration over the central bank’s 2023 financial results.

The move signals that after weeks of deliberations, Tusk is increasingly convinced the legal case against the governor is strong enough to pursue, despite risks that the decision could end up upsetting financial markets.

Tusk’s battle against the nationalist opposition has taken on significance beyond Poland’s borders, as a rising populism across the continent presents a challenge to European institutions. Poland has played a central role in rallying the west’s support for Ukraine, which is facing questions over future aid and the prospect of Donald Trump returning to the US presidency.

Tusk, a former European Council president, has spent most of the time since his pro-EU alliance took power in December trying to dismantle structures set up by the former ruling nationalist and mending fences with Brussels.

But unlike his other battles with the populists over freeing public broadcasters, state prosecutors and judges from political control, taking on Glapinski may turn particularly ugly and draw European institutions into the fight.

Non-Binding

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde told Glapinski in December that he could refer potential action to suspend him to the EU’s top court. Responding to a letter from the Polish central banker, she said a motion to sideline him could affect the institution’s independence “if not lawful.”

Poland’s constitutional court, dominated by judges appointed by the former Law & Justice party, also ruled last month that lawmakers can’t suspend the governor and would need to pass a law requiring a three-fifths majority — a threshold Tusk’s alliance doesn’t have in the lower house.

Tusk said there were other ways to probe Glapinski and dismissed the ruling as “non-binding.” On Sunday, the premier signaled that the legal case against the governor was nearly complete.

“I hope that some activities will quite soon have their legal consequences,” Tusk said at a rally in Morag in northeastern Poland. “At the moment, we’re working on this issue and I don’t want to get ahead of myself.”

Probing Glapinski was on the list of Tusk’s pledges before the October ballot. His party is facing local and European parliamentary elections this year.

According to the people familiar with the plan, Glapinski may have mislead the government by saying that the central bank would contribute 6 billion zloty ($1.5 billion) to the 2024 state budget from last year’s profit.

The Finance Ministry confirmed that it received a letter from the governor in August. The ministry, which typically asks the central bank to forecast its contribution to the budget, had assumed no payment from the profit at earlier stages of its work on the budget.

The central bank’s press office declined to comment.

The central bank’s net loss may have exceed 20 billion zloty in 2023, according to Monetary Policy Council member Ludwik Kotecki, due to currency effects, with the zloty’s appreciation at the end of 2023 reducing the local-currency value of Poland’s foreign reserves.

‘Dangerous Precedent’

Glapinski may also face questions over his actions ahead of the election. Days before the vote, the governor warned that the change of government could potentially lead to political instability and have a “very negative” impact on country’s credit rating and investments.

In September, the central bank chief led the MPC in delivering an outsized rate reduction that briefly sent the zloty tumbling — and drew condemnation for intervening in the election campaign. Another cut followed in October. The central bank has kept rates unchanged since.

A motion from 115 lawmakers would force the governor to face a parliamentary committee, which will then decide whether to recommend putting him in front of the state tribunal after examining evidence and hearing from witnesses. Tusk’s coalition has 248 seats in the 460-member lower house.

Investors have largely ignored the government’s spat with Glapinski, since Tusk promised to mend bridges with the EU to access €60 billion ($64.5 billion) in blocked aid. But the calculus could change. The governor is in his second, six-year term and none of his predecessors was ever removed or suspended from office.

“Investors generally do not like uncertainty,” said Piotr Matys, senior foreign exchange analyst at InTouch Capital Markets. “The best outcome would be to allow governor Glapinski to serve his term rather than try to dismiss him at all costs, potentially setting a dangerous precedent that could have serious negative consequences in coming years if not decades.”

