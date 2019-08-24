Tusk Says EU Will Retaliate Against New U.S. Tariffs: G-7 Update

(Bloomberg) -- Group of Seven leaders are meeting in Biarritz, France, Saturday amid mounting tensions over trade, climate and threats to the global economy.

Key Developments:

France’s Emmanuel Macron demands G-7 action over Amazon forest fires

Macron and Germany’s Angela Merkel split over Mercosur trade deal

Trump announced higher tariffs on Chinese goods Friday

Here’s the latest:

EU Will Retaliate If Trump Targets French Wine (12:35 p.m.)

The EU will “respond in kind” if U.S. President Donald Trump announces tariffs on French wine, European Council President Donald Tusk said at his press conference ahead of the talks which begin Saturday evening.

Trump has threatened tariffs on wine in retaliation for a French digital tax that affects U.S. internet giants, casting the French as the aggressors. But Tusk suggested the EU will see tax and tariffs as separate issues.

“France can count on our loyalty,” Tusk said.

Trump mused at a recent fundraiser about a 100% tariff on French wine, though it’s not clear how serious he was.

Earlier:

