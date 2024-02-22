Tusk Says No Need to Meet Zelenskiy to Defuse Border Protests

(Bloomberg) -- Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said there was no need to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the border to defuse a farmers’ blockade that has disrupted shipments from the war-torn country.

Tusk pledged at a Warsaw briefing Thursday to introduce a special regime on the frontier to ensure safe passage for humanitarian and military aid for Kyiv despite the protests.

Zelenskiy had called for a meeting with Poland’s new premier and the European Commission to help resolve the spat over grain shipments that’s seen trucks mass at the border. Farmers have also disrupted passenger and rail transport from Ukraine, spilling grain on the tracks at a crossing Tuesday, which sparked condemnation from officials in both countries.

Tusk said that the cabinets of the two countries had agreed to meet in the Polish capital on March 28.

