European Union leaders meet for a summit in Salzburg, Austria, with Brexit and migration on the agenda.

Summit in mid-November (3:58 p.m.)

European Council President Donald Tusk told reporters on Wednesday that Brexit talks are entering a decisive phase and that at Thursday’s meeting he’ll propose an additional summit in mid-November.

“Some of Prime Minister May’s proposals from Chequers indicate a positive evolution in the U.K.’s approach as well as a will to minimize the negative effects of Brexit,” Tusk said. “On other issues, such as the Irish question, or the framework for economic cooperation, the U.K.’s proposals will need to be reworked and further negotiated.”

