(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s central bank governor was prevented from appearing in the legislature because lawmakers got into shoving matches over a bill put forward by the opposition.

Yang Chin-long and Financial Supervisory Commission Chairperson Peng Jin-lung were supposed to report to lawmakers from 9 a.m. Monday on plans for a digital currency.

The meeting was postponed until Wednesday after some lawmakers who were to meet with Yang and Peng went to an area where the scuffles were happening. That prompted the head of the finance committee to delay the gathering.

Politics in the archipelago of 23 million people at the center of China-US tensions have been in turmoil since President Lai Ching-te took office in May, mostly because he is dealing with Taiwan’s first divided government since 2008.

Lai, of the Democratic Progressive Party, won just 40% of the vote in January, while the Kuomintang and Taiwan People’s Party formed a coalition to control the legislature.

Weeks after Lai took office in May, opposition lawmakers passed measures that enhanced the legislature’s ability to investigate the president and officials.

Taiwan experienced the biggest protests in years before the law was passed, adding to the difficulties Lai faces given Beijing has ramped up pressure on his government, including with major military drills.

Earlier this month, opposition lawmakers used the bill for the first time against the government, announcing a probe into the authorities’ role in granting a broadcasting permit to a new television station.

The latest dispute in the legislature centers on efforts by the opposition to pass a bill that would make it harder to recall elected officials.

Lawmakers could be seen pushing and shoving each other on Monday morning, repeating episodes seen in the run-up to the passage of the law in June. A lawmaker from the DPP, Lin Chu-yin, said she suffered a cut on the chin in the scuffle.

A similar disruption on Thursday last week prompted the cancellation of an appearance before lawmakers of National Security Bureau head Tsai Ming-yen.

