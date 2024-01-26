Jan 26, 2024
Tuvalu’s Pro-Taiwan PM Kausea Natano Loses Seat, AFP Reports
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Tuvalu Prime Minister Kausea Natano has lost his parliamentary seat, AFP reported, citing election results published Saturday.
Natano has backed the relationship between the Pacific island nation and Taiwan, and his failure to win re-election will fuel speculation the nation may switch diplomatic recognition to Beijing, the news agency said.
Final results from the election, held Friday, are still being collated. With no formal political parties, the eventual selection of a prime minister and any potential change to government policies will take some time. The prime minister was sworn in 10 days after the election in 2019, according to the government website.
