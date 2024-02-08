(Bloomberg) -- A struggling British TV company that has worked on shows starring Gordon Ramsay and David Attenborough has been rescued after it was hit by the fallout from the US writers’ strike, lower advertising revenue and a drop in streaming.

Evolutions, a post-production company which has been controlled by private equity firm Endless since 2021, filed a notice at the end of last week in London’s High Court to appoint an administrator, the UK’s version of bankruptcy.

Restructuring specialists from Interpath Advisory were lined up as administrators and have secured a pre-pack sale of the business to Endless, securing its future.

It follows a period of turmoil for Britain’s TV industry. Broadcasters Channel 4 and Sky both announced job cuts last month in response to the downturn caused by last year’s writers’ strike and an advertising slump that saw broadcasters hold back on commissioning new shows.

Streaming giants such as Netflix Inc. and Walt Disney Co. are still battling to recover after consumers cut back on paid TV to save money during a generational inflation crisis.

“We have been very supportive of the business, investing significant capital since acquiring Evolutions in 2021 and transforming it to a profitable provider of high end TV,” said Chris Cormack, partner at Endless’s Enact fund.

“However, an unprecedented number of recent issues, including a decline in advertising revenues impacting content output from UK broadcasters, the cost-of-living crisis squeezing subscription revenue for subscription video on demand providers, and the writers’ strike in the USA have, in turn, impacted the company’s cash flow dramatically.”

Evolutions Chief Executive Officer Jonathon Kemp said market conditions should improve this year.

Evolutions is one of the UK’s biggest post-production companies with nearly 150 staff, according to its latest accounts on UK registry Companies House.

It has worked on a number of TV shows, primarily for the main UK public service broadcasters the BBC, ITV Plc and Channel Four Television Corp. Recent reality TV projects include BBC show Race Across The World, Channel 4’s Taskmaster and Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars, the US show on Fox. Previous work has included Top Gear, The Apprentice and Attenborough and the Giant Sea Monster.

Endless’s Enact fund took control of Evolutions after its work dried up during the pandemic. But the private equity firm’s plan to turn it around was thwarted by the strike and recent advertising downturn.

Streaming giants have staged a comeback since a dreadful 2022, with Netflix registering its best quarter of growth since the pandemic, even after cutting back the number of original programs last year.

ITV is due to release its annual results next month.

--With assistance from Julian Harris.

