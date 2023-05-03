TV Executives Whose Writers Are on Picket Line See Future for AI

(Bloomberg) -- Executives from Paramount Global, Fox Corp. and other entertainment companies said it’s inevitable that films and TV shows will be written using artificial intelligence.

“This is going to change the world,” said Todd Lieberman, a film and TV producer whose credits include Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers. “One year from now will there be a script written by AI? Yes.”

The executives spoke Wednesday on a panel at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills. The Writers Guild of America, which represents some 11,500 screenwriters nationally, went on strike Tuesday, seeking higher pay, better working conditions — and curbs on AI.

The technology won’t just be used in scripts, said Rob Wade, who heads Fox’s entertainment business. It will extend to “editing, all of it,” he said. “AI is going to be able to do absolutely all of these things.”

The writers are asking studios to not use artificial intelligence to write or rewrite their scripts. They’re also asking that their work not be used as source material for AI software or to train writing bots. The union said the studios have rejected their proposals, offering only annual meetings to discuss the technology.

“It’s an accelerant,” said Tom Ryan, who runs Paramount’s streaming businesses. It’s going to be helpful, not just in the creative process, but to other departments, like engineering and technology, he said. But he doesn’t didn’t think it will replace jobs.

“There’s all sorts of exciting possibilities that this opens up to our team to do things faster and better,” Ryan said.

Falon Fatemi, chief executive officer of Fireside, which connects fans with video programming, said that while AI software will “definitely take a way some jobs,” it will enhance creativity by making it easier for writers to do their work.

“Now anyone can have an idea or a premise around a piece they want to write and they can have a starting point,” she said.

Fox’s Wade also said there will always be a human “co-pilot” in the writing process.

“You always need an executive to give a bad note,” he joked.

--With assistance from Thomas Buckley.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.