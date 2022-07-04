Twelve Bodies Suspected to Be From China Ship That Sank in Typhoon

(Bloomberg) -- Twelve bodies suspected to be from Chinese vessel Fujing001, which was sunk by a typhoon, have been recovered and their identities are being verified, the Guangdong Maritime Safety Administration said Monday in a WeChat post.

On Monday, a fourth crew member, a deck worker, was rescued and was in stable condition. The search is still ongoing for 14 people who remain missing, according to the authorities.

Fujing001 was a floating crane with 30 crew members working on a wind-farm project. It was in a typhoon shelter near Yangjiang city about 300 kilometers (186 miles) southwest of Hong Kong when Typhoon Chaba struck, bringing winds of more than 140 km per hour and waves up to 4 meters (13 feet) tall. The vessel broke in two on Saturday and eventually sank, the maritime authority said.

The Hong Kong Government Flying Service rescued three crew members on Sunday before the crane sank completely. The survival chances for those missing are “very very slim”, the service said in a Sunday briefing, adding the vessel was near the eye of the storm.

The Guangdong Maritime Safety Administration said Sunday that 38 vessels and 14 helicopters, including those from the Hong Kong Government Flying Service, were involved in the rescue, covering an area of 700 square nautical miles.

