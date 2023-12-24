(Bloomberg) -- Twelve people died in a fire at a nickel processing facility at Indonesia Morwali Industrial Park early Sunday morning. Nearly 40 people were injured.

The fire started at 5:30 a.m. with an explosion during furnace maintenance at a plant owned by PT Indonesia Tsingshan Stainless Steel, one of 52 tenants at industrial site that covers 3,000 hectares on the eastern side of Sulawesi. It was extinguished a little after 9 a.m., according to an official statement from IMIP.

Backed by BintangDelapan Group and Tshingshan Holding Group, Morowali has become critical to Indonesia’s economic goals. Facilities there produce nickel pig iron, stainless steel, carbon steel and other materials critical to electric vehicle battery manufacturing, a national priority for investment and development.

ITSS is using other furnaces, IMIP spokesperson Dedy Kurniawan said in text messages. He didn’t provide details on whether the fire impacted ITSS’ production capacity.

