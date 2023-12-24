NORTH KONAWE, SOUTHEAST SULAWESI, INDONESIA - AUGUST 03: In this aerial view - A view of nickel mining site on August 3, 2023 in North Konawe, Southeast Sulawesi, Indonesia. The global demand for the raw material nickel, a key component in batteries - especially those used in electric vehicles (EVs) - is growing rapidly. Estimates from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) showed that global nickel production grew 21% in 2022 alone. Indonesia holds the world's largest nickel reserves and leverages those reserves to attract investment in the battery supply chain, a report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies said. The batteries needed for electric vehicles will see demand for nickel outstrip demand from other industries, such as steel production, by 2030. Indonesia alone will account for roughly half of global nickel supply growth through to 2025. The success of the country's refining projects is a key determinant of both supply and nickel prices for the global market. As of 2020, Indonesia has 292 nickel mining permits, mostly in Sulawesi, as the island hosts most of the national nickel reserves, the same CSIS report said. Central Sulawesi Province is home to the Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park (IMIP), an integrated nickel hub for steel production, where a supply chain for battery production is planned. (Photo by Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images)
, Photographer: Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images AsiaPac
(Bloomberg) -- Twelve people died in a fire at a nickel processing facility at Indonesia Morwali Industrial Park early Sunday morning. Nearly 40 people were injured.
The fire started at 5:30 a.m. with an explosion during furnace maintenance at a plant owned by PT Indonesia Tsingshan Stainless Steel, one of 52 tenants at industrial site that covers 3,000 hectares on the eastern side of Sulawesi. It was extinguished a little after 9 a.m., according to an official statement from IMIP.
Backed by BintangDelapan Group and Tshingshan Holding Group, Morowali has become critical to Indonesia’s economic goals. Facilities there produce nickel pig iron, stainless steel, carbon steel and other materials critical to electric vehicle battery manufacturing, a national priority for investment and development.
ITSS is using other furnaces, IMIP spokesperson Dedy Kurniawan said in text messages. He didn’t provide details on whether the fire impacted ITSS’ production capacity.
READ: Chinese Companies Are Flocking to Indonesia for Its Nickel
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.