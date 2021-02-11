(Bloomberg) -- A group of more than 20 Israelis is suspected of illegally manufacturing and selling armed cruise missiles to an unidentified Asian nation, Israel’s Shin Bet security agency said on Thursday.

The State Attorney’s Office is currently evaluating materials from the investigation. The suspects include former defense industry employees, Shin Bet said in a statement.

“It was also learned that the suspects received instructions from elements associated with the same foreign country in exchange for payment of considerable funds as well as other benefits,” according to the statement.

