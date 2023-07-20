You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
49m ago
Twenty Two Nations Apply for BRICS Membership, South Africa Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Twenty two nations have formally applied to become members of the BRICS economic bloc, a South African diplomat said.
An equal number have also informally sought to join the organization that groups Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, Anil Sooklal, the bloc’s ambassador from South Africa, told reporters on Thursday in Johannesburg.
Sooklal has previously said that countries including Saudi Arabia and Iran have formally asked to become BRICS members, while countries that expressed an interest in joining include Argentina, the United Arab Emirates, Algeria, Egypt, Bahrain and Indonesia.
--With assistance from Antony Sguazzin.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:54
More than 1,000 Canadians take CRA to court over pandemic payments
-
1:17
Read the full statement on the Bank of Canada's rate hike
-
6:09
Pizza Pizza launches "Growflation Pizza" in response to rising food costs
-
8:36
These medical device stocks are positioned to grow: Portfolio manager
-
5:57
How will climate change affect Canada’s insurance market?
-
'Thumbs up' emoji can represent contract acceptance, Sask. court finds