(Bloomberg) -- Twilio Inc. is adding a partner at Sachem Head Capital Management to its board, in a surprise settlement that revealed a third activist in its stock.

The cloud communications company is expanding its board to ten members with the appointment of Andy Stafman, according to a statement Monday. Twilio also said it plans to hold an investor day within the next year to discuss the company’s strategy “in greater detail and to share medium-term financial targets.”

“We look forward to benefiting from the addition of Andy’s perspectives as an additional shareholder in the boardroom as we continue our strong oversight of the company’s strategy to enhance value for all our stakeholders,” Twilio Chair Jeff Epstein said in the statement.

Twilio is facing two other activist investors including Legion Partners Asset Management and Anson Funds. Sachem Head’s position wasn’t public until Monday.

Earlier this year, Twilio’s co-founder Jeff Lawson stepped down from the chief executive role, and was replaced by Khozema Shipchandler. At the time, Anson Funds’ Sagar Gupta said the departure was a “step in the right direction.” Lawson also left his position on Twilio’s board.

Legion Partners, which said it has over 600,000 shares, urged the company in February to sell the segment business and buy back shares. Anson Funds has also called on the company to divest that unit or to sell itself entirely.

Twilio announced last month the conclusion of an operational review on the segment business without a sale. It said it would repurchase an additional $2 billion in shares and will focus on “cost discipline” and innovation.

“Sachem Head invested in Twilio because of its strong leadership position in the customer engagement market and the significant upside potential from the application of AI,” said Stafman, who has been with Sachem Head since 2013, according to his LinkedIn profile.

