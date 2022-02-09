(Bloomberg) -- Twilio Inc., a maker of marketing communications software, jumped more than 25% after projecting sales that topped estimates in the current period and reporting fourth-quarter revenue that also was better than expected.

Sales will be as much as $865 million in the three months ending in March, the San Francisco-based software company said Wednesday in a statement. Analysts, on average, estimated $804.6 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Fourth-quarter revenue increased 54% to $842.7 million, compared with analysts’ average estimate of $768.6 million.

“This isn’t your next Peloton. These are lasting tailwinds they are seeing,” said Rishi Jaluria, a managing director at RBC Capital Markets. “This is a name that is going to be able to continue to grow at really rapid rates moving forward.”

Shares reached a high of $262.98 in extended trading after closing at $202.01 in New York. The stock has declined 50% in the past year.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.