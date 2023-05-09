(Bloomberg) -- Twilio Inc. shares declined after the software maker provided a revenue outlook for the current quarter that fell short of analyst expectations, citing a difficult economic environment.

Sales in the second quarter will be about $985 million, the company said Tuesday in a statement. Analysts had expected $1.05 billion. Adjusted profit will be about 29 cents per share, in line with expectations.

Shares dropped 15% in extended trading. While the stock has rallied this year alongside many other software firms, it remains 79% down since the start of 2022.

“There is no question that we continue to experience a tough macro backdrop,” Chief Executive Officer Jeff Lawson said in prepared remarks. The company’s revenue guidance “is reflective of these headwinds.”

Best known for its customer communications tools, San Francisco-based Twilio has been focused on improving profitability. In February it announced a second round of job cuts, bringing Twilio’s total reductions to about 26% of its workforce — among the steepest in the industry.

“The operational and organizational changes we initiated in the first quarter are beginning to yield results — enabling our teams to execute with focus and the company to deliver an accelerated path to meaningful profitability,” Lawson said in the statement.

For the first quarter, sales were $1 billion, in line with estimates. Adjusted EPS was 47 cents, more than double the 21 cents expected by analysts.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.