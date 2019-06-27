Twin Bombings Hit Tunisian Capital, Injuring at Least Five

(Bloomberg) -- Two bombings hit the center of the Tunisian capital, wounding at least five people in the first apparent terror attack in the North African city in months.

A suicide bomber first targeted a security patrol on one of Tunis’ main thoroughfares, with the blast wounding two policemen and three bystanders, the state-run TAP news agency reported.

Another blast shortly afterward targeted a nearby facility used by anti-terrorism police, Mosaique FM said, without mentioning any casualties.

