(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines’ next president faces widening budget and current account gaps, presenting a need to balance fiscal and monetary policy, JPMorgan Chase Bank said.

The twin deficits are expected as the next government will likely pursue an expansionary fiscal policy, while external balances decline amid an economic recovery, JPMorgan economist Nur Raisah Rasid wrote in a note released to the media on Friday. The Southeast Asian nation will elect a new president on May 9.

“While fiscal policy will likely remain dominant, in our view, the central bank will likely tolerate growth-induced peso weakness up to a point, beyond which it could challenge” monetary policy accommodation, Nur Raisah said.

The twin deficits could underscore the currency’s susceptibility to capital outflows and volatility, particularly when major central banks push through with interest-rate increases.

“Without revenue-enhancing measures, the fiscal situation likely will remain challenging,” she said. Improving tax compliance and reducing tax administration costs could quicken fiscal consolidation in the near-term, she said, forecasting the debt-to-GDP ratio to rise to 62.3% this year.

