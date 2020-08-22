(Bloomberg) -- Rare twin storms formed over the Caribbean, packing powerful winds and heavy rain as they head toward the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Storm Marco has top winds of 40 miles (65 kilometers) per hour and is forecast to cross Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula late Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in an advisory at 11 p.m. in New York on Friday. Tropical Storm Laura has top winds of 45 miles per hour and is expected to move west across much of the Greater Antilles this weekend, the NHC said.

Laura has prompted warnings from the Caribbean to Puerto Rico and the Bahamas, while Mexico issued tropical storm watches along the Yucatan coastline, including the resort city of Cancun. Both systems are likely to reach the Gulf early next week as Category 1 hurricanes, threatening people and oil and natural gas production.

As the two storms get closer they could influence each other.

“It is obviously a situation that could change quite a bit,” said Brad Harvey, a meteorologist with commercial forecaster Maxar. “Anywhere along the Gulf of Mexico has a potential threat from this.”

Noble Corp. is already moving two offshore rigs out of the storms’ path. BP Plc has begun evacuating employees from its four operated platforms in the Gulf and is beginning to shut in production.

Storms in the Gulf, even weak ones, can disrupt energy markets. In June, a weak Tropical Storm Cristobal knocked out about one-third of offshore oil and natural gas production in the Gulf. The region accounts for about 16% of crude and 2.4% of U.S. natural gas output.

The last time two storms ranged through the Gulf at the same time was 1959, said Phil Klotzbach, lead author of the Colorado State University seasonal hurricane forecast. The only other time was in 1933.

Tracks for both storms have shifted, which could cause them to be weakened as they pass over land. Laura is forecast to be near or over Puerto Rico on Saturday morning. Large mountains and rough terrain can damage a storm’s structure sapping it of power. In its 11 p.m. advisory, the NHC said that hurricane hunters found Laura to be “quite disorganized.”

Marco will move over the central Gulf of Mexico on Sunday and Monday, the center said. It could strike anywhere from the Texas-Louisiana border to just north of Brownsville. The storm is forecast to gain power over the next couple of days.Laura and Marco are this year’s 12th and 13th systems, respectively. This is the earliest that so many storms have ever formed in the Atlantic in records going back to 1851, said Klotzbach. An average season has 12 storms, and the most storms to form in the Atlantic was 28 in 2005. The U.S. has already been hit by three tropical storms and two hurricanes this year.

The entire Gulf Coast from Corpus Christi, Texas, to the southern tip of Florida may be hit by either or both storms.A third potential storm is moving off the coast of Africa.

