(Bloomberg) -- Hostess Brands Inc., the company behind iconic Twinkies snack cakes, says demand from millennials is helping to propel US growth.

“We’re focused on the domestic market and there’s a lot of opportunity there,” Chief Executive Officer Andrew Callahan said in a Bloomberg Television interview on Thursday. “We’re talking to consumers, we’re attracting new millennials, we’re keeping up with our investment quality.”

Hostess generates almost 99% of its revenue from the US and the rest from Canada. The Lenexa, Kansas-based company this week reported earnings that beat Wall Street estimates. Newer products such as Bouncers mini snack cakes are popular with millennial parents who pack lunches, Hostess said on a Feb. 21 earnings call.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.