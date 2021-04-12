(Bloomberg) -- The Minnesota Twins postponed Monday’s home game against the Boston Red Sox after police fatally shot a Black man in a Minneapolis suburb.

“Out of respect for the tragic events that occurred yesterday in Brooklyn Center, and following the additional details in this evolving situation, the Minnesota Twins have decided it is in the best interests of our fans, staff, players and community to not play today’s game,” the team said in a statement.

The officer who shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop apparently intended to fire a Taser, not a handgun, the Associated Press reported. The shooting led to violent protests, the AP said.

No decision has been made about the three remaining games the teams are scheduled to play this week or when Monday’s game will be rescheduled.

