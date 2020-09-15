(Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. is launching a dedicated section within the app for voting information, including facts on mail-in ballots and how to register before the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election.

The new voting center will appear inside the app’s “explore” section, and will incorporate tweets from a number of “nonpartisan voting advocacy groups,” according to a company spokesman, including Vote.org, Civic Alliance and JustVote. The hub will also show livestreams of election-related events, like debates, and a list of candidates running for election depending on a user’s location.

“It can be hard to quickly find the reliable news and accurate information people need,” Twitter wrote in a blog post published Tuesday. “We’re launching our 2020 U.S. election hub to make it simpler for people to find accurate information and resources on Twitter.”

The company has been preparing for the election, when many are expected to vote by mail for the first time because of the coronavirus. Experts worry social networks like Twitter and Facebook will be used to spread misinformation about the voting process. Twitter expanded its policies last week to catch more election-related misinformation, and will label or remove posts that include misleading Election Day results. Posts that undermine the election results, like those that say results are “rigged,” will also be labeled or removed, the company said.

Facebook Inc. has similar policies, and launched its own voting information hub last month.

