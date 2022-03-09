Twitter adds shopping catalog for retailers in commerce push

Twitter Inc. will give some businesses a new shopping feature to promote as many as 50 products in a digital catalog attached to their profile, part of a broader effort by the social network to expand into more shopping and commerce.

The new tool, called Twitter Shops, is only available to a limited set of retailers now. Users who click on the shopping icon from a retailer’s page will be directed to a product catalog. Clicking on a product will send the users off Twitter to the retailer’s website to make a purchase.

Twitter has made shopping and commerce a bigger priority in recent months as the company looks to expand into new businesses and generate revenue sources other than digital advertising. In July, Twitter launched a Shop Module so retailers could pin as many as five products on their profile page, and over the holidays the company hosted its first live shopping video with Walmart Inc.

The San Francisco-based social media company has tried shopping efforts in the past, including a “buy button” launched in 2014 that never caught on. In the past year, Twitter has looked for more ways to diversify its revenue and recently added a subscription product, called Twitter Blue.