(Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. will begin labeling all links from state-backed Russian outlets shared on its platform, the latest attempt from social networks to distance themselves from pro-Russian media since the Ukraine invasion began.

Previously, Twitter had applied these label only to accounts linked to national governments, such as RT and Sputnik. The “overwhelming majority” of content from state-backed Russian media -- more than 45,000 tweets a day -- is being tweeted by individuals, not media accounts, Twitter said Monday in a statement. Twitter said it would be applying a similar policy to state-backed media outlets from other countries “in the coming weeks.”

On Friday, Twitter paused all advertising in Russia and Ukraine. Major social networks, including Meta Platform Inc.’s Facebook and Google’s YouTube, are facing growing criticism from U.S and European officials for letting pro-Russia media spread online.

Twitter said on Saturday that it learned the service was being restricted for some users in Russia.

