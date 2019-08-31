(Bloomberg) -- Twitter and Amazon Web Services appear to be having some issues, Downdetector said in a series of tweets.

Twitter users are experiencing issues mostly through the website, while 30% of users are having issues through the iPhone or iPad app, according to Downdetector. Users have been having problems since 11:10 ET.

Amazon Web Services has been having issues since 11:16 ET, Downdetector said. It is not immediately clear if the two are connected.

