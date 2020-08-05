(Bloomberg) -- Twitter hides President Trump’s tweet of a Fox News interview clip, where he said children were “almost immune” from Covid-19, and says he won’t be able to tweet from his account until he deletes it, the Washington Post reports.

Twitter spokeswoman Liz Kelley tells Wash. Post the tweet “is in violation of the Twitter Rules on COVID-19 misinformation. The account owner will be required to remove the Tweet before they can Tweet again.”

