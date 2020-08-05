Aug 5, 2020
Twitter Bans Trump From Tweets Until He Deletes Covid Clip: WP
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Twitter hides President Trump’s tweet of a Fox News interview clip, where he said children were “almost immune” from Covid-19, and says he won’t be able to tweet from his account until he deletes it, the Washington Post reports.
- Twitter spokeswoman Liz Kelley tells Wash. Post the tweet “is in violation of the Twitter Rules on COVID-19 misinformation. The account owner will be required to remove the Tweet before they can Tweet again.”
