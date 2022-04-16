(Bloomberg) -- The economic interests of Twitter Inc.’s board are not aligned with shareholders, Elon Musk said Saturday.

The billionaire was responding to a tweet about boardmembers’ stock holdings, saying that with the departure of Jack Dorsey, the board “collectively owns almost no shares.”

Twitter on Friday set up a shareholder rights plan that could thwart Musk’s hostile acquisition bid. The plan is exercisable if a party acquires 15% of the stock without prior approval and seeks to ensure that anyone taking control of Twitter through open market accumulation pays all shareholders an appropriate control premium.

Musk has been waging a social media campaign to sway public opinion in favor of his bid. The Tesla co-founder on Thursday tweeted that the board risks liability if it acted against shareholders. He has also thanked followers who voted in online polls supporting his bid.

