(Bloomberg) -- Twitter bots, or software that sends out automated posts, were active in each of the 10 elections held across Africa in the past year, according to a study by Portland Communications.

“Across all elections, bots served primarily to agitate, pushing negative narratives about major issues, candidates, and perceived electoral abnormalities,” according to findings of the study released Wednesday by the London-based communications agency.

In Kenya, where a presidential vote was held in August and a court-ordered rerun took place in October, automated tweeting accounted for a quarter of influential voices, the highest tally in the study.

Rwanda had the lowest incidents of using bots, at 4 percent of “influential voices” in the nation’s last election. Other elections covered in the study include those in Angola, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Lesotho, Liberia, Senegal and Somaliland. The survey didn’t say whether the bots had any effect on the election outcomes.

Influential voices were determined by various factors including the number of followers and the level of engagement. The report didn’t quantify the impact of any group on the result of the election or the number of fake accounts used.

“Politicians and political parties were not the main drivers of conversations in their countries, with local journalists and news outlets having a greater influence,” according to Portland’s study.

The exception was Rwanda, where one in every three influential Twitter handles belonged to influential politicians and government agencies, it said.

