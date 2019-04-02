Twitter CEO Dorsey calls for new internet rules, echoing Zuckerberg

Twitter Inc. (TWTR.N) Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey is echoing Mark Zuckerberg’s call for a new set of global regulations that govern the internet.

“Generally, I think regulation is a good thing. It’s a net positive,” Dorsey said in an interview with BNN Bloomberg’s Jon Erlichman.

“I think our role as a company should be that of an educator, helping regulators and legislators understand what’s happening with technology … The job of a regulator is to ensure protection of the individual and a level playing field. So, as long as we’re working together on that, it has good outcomes.”

Zuckerberg, chief executive officer of Facebook Inc., proposed a new set of rules in a Washington Post op-ed last week, recommending overarching regulations on hateful and violent content, election integrity, privacy and data portability.

Dorsey added that he welcomes more regulations like Europe’s privacy rule, known as the General Data Protection Regulation, which he says is helping to provide clarity to the technology industry.

“I generally think that things like GDPR have been net positive, not just for our platform but for the industry generally,” said Dorsey, who co-founded Twitter in 2006.

Zuckerberg and Dorsey’s calls for more regulation come as social media companies – including their own – have come under increasing scrutiny in recent years, accused of exploiting personal data, allowing election meddling on their platforms and not doing enough to curb online violence and hate speech.

While ensuring more “healthy conversation” is one of Twitter’s top priorities right now, Dorsey said, he also stressed that a regulatory fix should be a collaborative effort.

“There’s not going to be any one party that’s responsible for fixing this. I think putting too much weight on any one entity – whether it be a corporation, an individual, a government – it’s just not going to work.”

